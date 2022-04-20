Lume opens Oxford’s first marijuana retailer

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

With the cut of a ribbon, Lume Cannabis Co. opened the first recreational marijuana dispensary in Oxford on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14.

Located at 595 S. Glaspie St., Lume’s Oxford location is the company’s 33rd in Michigan and the first of several coming to the Village of Oxford.

“We are happy to bring Lume here to Oxford,” Brian Loughmiller, store manager, said. “We want to show the community what we have to offer.”

Shopping at Lume begins by signing in and showing your ID, verifying that you are over 21 and able to purchase marijuana products legally. Customers are then paired up with a budtender — “Luminaries” in company parlance — who takes a customer around the showroom to help people find the kind of products they need.

“We really want to be personable with our customers, because not everybody knows cannabis yet,” Loughmiller said. “We have a very effect-based type style.”

Lume divides its products based on the effects they tend to have, ranging from “Dream,” “Unwind,” “Recover,” “Center,” “Focus” and “Move.” Products range from marijuana flowers and pre-rolled blunts to myriad types of edibles to extracted THC and CBD products.

Lume’s site plan was the first to be reviewed by the Village of Oxford Planning Commission on Oct. 19, 2021. The site plan was unanimously approved and work on the site began shortly after. Lume planned to open earlier in the week, though final approval from the state came later than expected on April 13.

“We just want to thank the city and thank the state for letting us be here,” Loughmiller said. “We really appreciate the Oxford community.”

Lume will soon be joined in the area by competitors. The most recent marijuana facility approved by village planning commissioners is a Wyld Skye processor and retailer just across the street from Lume while Gage, Exclusive Brands and Common Citizen are opening stores elsewhere along the Glaspie St. industrial corridor. Liv Cannabis Co. is opening a Lake Orion location today (April 20).

Lume is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.