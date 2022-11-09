Lunch for First Responders Day

October 28 was National First Responders Day where we get to shine an extra light on first responders who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe and protected.

Recently, the home office of BELFOR property restoration, a disaster recovery company from Birmingham delivered lunches to the Oxford Fire Station No. 1, to express how thankful the town is for their support and sacrifice “they continue to pour into the community.”

Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR, said he has a passion for first responders, works to educate others on disaster and preparedness and to consistently raise awareness to honor and appreciate the ones that have given us their all to serve our community and country. He was in town on Oct. 26 filming for his show Hearts of Heroes and was able to personally express his thanks and drop off lunch to the humble heroes of the Oxford Fire Department.



