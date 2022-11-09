Lunch for First Responders Day

By on No Comment

For members of the Oxford Fire Department, lunch was free on Oct. 26 thanks to Sheldon Yellen. Yellen (center) is CEO BELFOR, of a property restoration business and produces a show called Hearts of Heroes. Pictured with Yellen are (from the left), Dan Flanders (Paid on Call firefighter), Lieutenant Sarah Racer (Fire Inspector), Fire Marshal BJ Frantz, Fire Chief Pete Scholz, Yellen, Assistant Chief Matt Majestic, Captain Kevin Snell (EMS Coordinator), and Firefighter EMT Kelly Kilgore (Recruitment and Retention Officer). Photo provided.

October 28 was National First Responders Day where we get to shine an extra light on first responders who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe and protected.

Recently, the home office of BELFOR property restoration, a disaster recovery company from Birmingham delivered lunches to the Oxford Fire Station No. 1, to express how thankful the town is for their support and sacrifice “they continue to pour into the community.”

Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR, said he has a passion for first responders, works to educate others on disaster and preparedness and to consistently raise awareness to honor and appreciate the ones that have given us their all to serve our community and country. He was in town on Oct. 26 filming for his show Hearts of Heroes and was able to personally express his thanks and drop off lunch to the humble heroes of the Oxford Fire Department.


 

 

Lunch for First Responders Day added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.