Lynn “Harvey” Petty, 78

Former Oxford resident Lynn “Harvey” Harvey Petty passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 in his rural Harrison home. He was 78 years old.

Lynn was born June 2, 1941 in Clarkston, the son of Harvey Petty Jr. and Florence Lucille (Baker) Petty. Mr. Petty was united in marriage to Mary Joyce Coleman on February 27, 1961 in Clarkston. Mrs. Petty preceded Lynn in death in 1977, after sixteen years of marriage.

Harvey retired from General Motors Corporation after 30 years of service. In 1993, Lynn relocated to Harrison, moving from Oxford. He was a member of the Harrison Moose Lodge and Family Center #2235. Lynn enjoyed building hot rods, rat rods and boats. He spent many hours in his woodworking shop creating many keepsake pieces. He enjoyed dancing and socializing at the Harrison Moose Lodge and Family Center throughout the years. Lynn loved going to the lake and sitting on the dock, taking in the beauty and splendor of nature. He liked solving crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, feeding the wild birds and deer watching.

Surviving Mr. Petty is his son, John Petty and wife Kim of Ortonville, two grandchildren; Jason Petty and Katie Petty, two sisters; Lucille Woodard of Goodrich, and Valerie Tippett of Farwell, one brother, Larry Petty and wife Betty of Harrison, many nieces, nephews, his beloved dog, “Tuffy” and beloved cat. Mr. Petty also was preceded in death by his parents and one son, James Petty.

Funeral services honoring Mr. Petty will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, 165 W. Oak St., Harrison, with Pastor Connie Bongard officiating. Family will receive guests on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial is Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m. from Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorial gifts in memory of Mr. Petty may be considered to donor’s choice of charity. To share an online memory or condolence with Harvey’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Petty are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.