Lynne Anne McLoskey, 82

Lynne Anne McLoskey of Novi, formerly of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024 at the age of 82.

Lynne is the adored wife of Daniel for 63 wonderful years, together since the age of 15; loving mother of Jill McLoskey, Lawrence (Katherine) McLoskey and Matthew McLoskey; proud grandmother of Adam (Jenean) McLoskey, Benjamin (Brittany) McLoskey and Leah (Patrick) Shivers.

Lynne was musically gifted and studied at the University of Michigan. She had a beautiful voice and was an accomplished vocalist, pianist and member of choir and handbell ensembles. She was a nursery school teacher, a certified antique appraiser while owning part of a shop in Williamston, a New York Times crossword pro and a talented knitter. Her knitting club donated many items to different groups, including many newborn baby hats to Beaumont Hospital. Volunteering and charitable works were close to her heart.

She was an Elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church, was influential within the Huntington Woods Women’s Junior League in getting the child car seat law passed and supplying free car seats. From the FISH Food Pantry to the Fox Run Treasure Chest Residential Assist Fund, with many groups in between, she helped so many people. Lynne put her family first above anything else. She loved cooking, baking and hosting family events, making everything special in her own creative ways.

Words cannot express how much we will miss her. A private service will take place at a future