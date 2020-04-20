M-24 construction update

For the last week drivers into Oxford were notified by electronic road signs, that construction was to start April 20. Today, Monday (April 20) drivers were treated to one-lane travel each for north and southbound lanes on N. Washington Street. The sign this morning stated work will be Monday-Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Diane Cross communications agent for the Michigan Department of Transportation, Consumers Energy is finishing up relocating their utility lines. This work should be completed by early May. “The contract still has not been awarded yet. Hopefully, we will hear from Lansing soon and be able to announce a(n official) start date,” she said.

DTE, AT&T, Comcast, and Charter have completed their utility relocation work.

Oxford Downtown District Authority Director Glenn Page said a pre-construction meeting is slated for this Wednesday — as the contract has yet to be let, however, it is not sure the meeting is still a go. “The projected start date MDOT has shared is April 27, this however could change and is not the set in stone start date,” he said.

Readers can keep up-to-date on the project by checking out a couple of websites on the project:

www.restorem-24.com

www.restorem24.info