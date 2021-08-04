M-24 detour route maintenance starts

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

With the M-24 project complete, MDOT will begin resurfacing the detour route tomorrow ( Aug. 5).

Set up so traffic could bypass the construction on M-24 in the Village of Oxford, the detour route ran from E. Drahner Rd. at its southern end to Oxford Lake Dr., Glaspie St., N. Oxford Rd. and ending at Ray Rd. at its northern end.

Road workers will leave one lane open where work is being performed with flaggers controlling the flow and direction of traffic at a given time. The route is expected to be fully repaved by Aug. 17.

The resurfacing was originally scheduled to begin around mid-or-late June but was delayed due to “The contractor Ajax … trying to wrap up another job,” according to MDOT Construction Engineer Brian Travis.