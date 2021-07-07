M-24 detour route resurfacing delayed

The resurfacing of Ray Rd., N. Oxford Rd., Glaspie St., Oxford Lake Dr. and E. Drahner Rd. that served as the detour route during the M-24 reconstruction project likely won’t be until the end of July or early August, according to MDOT Construction Engineer Brian Travis. The work was previously scheduled for mid-to-late June.

“We will be done before school starts back up,” Travis said in an email. “The contractor Ajax is trying to wrap up another job and since we have some flexibility in our schedule we are allowing them to hold off until they finish the other work.”