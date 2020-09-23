M-24 finishes traffic shift

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Southbound traffic on M-24 was shifted onto the new northbound pavement between Broadway St. and Gateway Dr. Saturday, Sept. 19. The traffic shift will allow crews to continue construction of the southbound lanes.

This completes an earlier traffic shift that began a few weeks ago, just north of Drahner Rd. to Ensley/Broadway streets. Now, all southbound traffic from Gateway Dr. to Drahner Rd. will drive down the left (east) side of the road. This configuration will be in place until late fall.

Northbound traffic will continue to be prohibited between Drahner Rd. and Gateway Dr., while southbound traffic will still be restricted to one lane.

There is no new detour route for this traffic shift, since a single lane of southbound traffic will always be maintained. The regular detour route, directing northbound traffic through Glaspie St., will continue. For detour maps, visit RestoreM-24.com.

The completion of the east half of M-24 officially brings the project to Stage 3, the final stage of the project. In the coming weeks, crews will continue installing sanitary sewer under the southbound lanes on the west side.

For the streetscape work on the east side downtown, the sidewalks and decorative brickwork are finished, refurbished light poles have been reinstalled, and new tree planter boxes have been filled with stones until tress can be planted next spring.