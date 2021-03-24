M-24, touch-ups and lane closures

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

After a few months’ break, it’s almost time to finish the M-24 construction project. The work is scheduled to begin approximately March 29 and last until the end of May or early June. “The goal is to get in and get out, so I’m hopeful that early June is a worst case scenario date,” said MDOT project engineer Brain Travis.

In downtown Oxford, northbound and southbound M-24 will have one lane open between Broadway and Center streets. The center left-turn lane will also be open. There will also be intermittent single-lane closures south of Drahner Road through Lake Orion.

The remaining work includes tree plantings, irrigation, decorative streetscaping fixtures, bridge epoxy overlay, miscellaneous punch list work, permanent pavement markings, and paving of Drahner Road, Oxford Lake Drive, Glaspie Street, North Oxford Road, and Ray Road, which had heavy detour traffic from the project last year.

According to a tentative timeline, the work will begin with tree pit irrigation and streetscape furnishings in early April, and ornamental fencing, plantings and permanent sign installation through the middle and end of the month. The paving will occur in early May, and permanent pavement markings will be made toward the end of May.