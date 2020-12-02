M-24 traffic restored Friday

After seven and a half months of construction and over a year since preliminary utility work began, the M-24 reconstruction project is wrapping up for this year. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, all four lanes of traffic between Drahner Rd. and Gateway Dr. will be reopened and back to normal Friday, Dec. 4. That includes the lanes of northbound traffic, which has been detoured through Glaspie St. throughout the project.

There are some punch list items leftover for next week, as permanent signs and signals are put back to normal and MDOT ensures traffic barrels, temporary signs and barricades are removed before winter. Crews will be back in the spring to touch up the new streetscape downtown and paint permanent road markings.

The project was previously scheduled to finish Nov. 15, but was rescheduled to finish in “early December” due to delays in installing storm sewer.