M-24 Update

Leader readers have asked us, “What’s up with the M-24 construction project?”

Well, we reached out to the Michigan Department of Transportation to find out. According to MDOT’s communications agent Diane Cross, “The contract is expected to be awarded within the next week or so and work will probably begin about a week or so after it’s awarded. That long answer is to explain that things are expected to begin in late April. And as of yet, no delays due to Covid.”

For updates readers can go to the website RestoreM24@info.com.