M-24 updates

Drivers through town probably have seen signs on road work this week. Today we received this notice from the Oxford Village:

At the Drahner Rd. intersection they are milling asphalt and removing some concrete this week, and forecasting for Friday/Saturday to start on the storm sewer work. The storm sewer and underground work will take about two weeks to get completed. Northbound M-24 traffic is being detoured for both East and West Drahner. Southbound traffic can still make a right hand turn onto West Drahner. The intersection closure at East Drahner will last approximately 4 weeks and be done around Memorial Day.

Due to the weather, skip patching on Glaspie St. that was scheduled to start Thursday, 4/30 has been moved to early next week (Monday/Tuesday). Flagers will be out to control traffic.

All of the detour and signage is in place for this stage of the project. There is some overhead utility work being done this week. They will begin removing light poles in the downtown area in approximately 10 days from now. This work will be coordinated with the DPW. The light poles are going to be refurbished once they are taken down to be ready to be reinstalled at a later time in the project. Concerns about lighting in the downtown area is being addressed, and the Village Manager and DPW will be kept in the loop.

Letters to business owners regarding the Vibration Monitoring for their buildings were mailed out yesterday to update them about the scheduling. The Village is collecting current contact information from business owners to assist in the scheduling of these appointments . The date originally forecasted for Vibration Monitoring was May 4th, but is being moved back to May 11th.

A listing of business addresses can be found here . If you are one of these businesses, please send your name, business name & address email, and best number to reach you at to communications@thevillageofoxford.org

Consumers is still unable to complete the tie-ins for the work north of Burdick St. Once the COVID restrictions are lifted, they will be able to enter residences & businesses. This is forecasted for end of May.

Overall the project is off to a great start. MDOT and the Contractor are doing a great job keeping Local Officials informed on scheduling and important updates.

Please continue to be patient, keep workers safe, and use posted detour routes. We are all in this together. #OxfordStrong