Maier takes 1st on the links

Recent Oxford High School graduate Chase Maier and four other Wildcat varsity golfers traveled to

the regional golf tournament May 31, and put in a pretty good round.

Maier shot a 71 at the Curry Golf Course in Midland, and finished the top golfer of the day. The Wildcats

as a team shot a 328 and finished fourth of 20 participating teams – missing qualification for the state finals by three strokes.

Midland Down won the Regional Tournament with a score of 318.

Maier qualified as an individual for the State Finals, which was last weekend at Ferris State University’s

Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids. At the finals, Maier finished with rounds of 83 and 75 to finish 25th

with a score of 158. The scorecard to beat was 138, shot by Ieuan Jones of Ann Arbor Skyline.