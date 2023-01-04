Making the world a better place

Dear Editor,

It’s been a year since the Myre Family started 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation as a way to remember their son, Tate, who was 16 when he lost his life on Nov. 30, 2021. The Myres wanted to make the world a better place by sharing the traits Tate exhibited every day of his life. The mission of 42 Strong is: To create a better future by helping students develop a greater sense of purpose, community and resilience.

The foundation supports a peer mentoring program which currently includes 19 adult team leaders, 123 high school-aged “mentors” and 129 middle school aged “mentees.” We use the motto of “Trust, Love, Build” to put others first and to embrace the concept of working as a team.

I have been very fortunate to be a part of the foundation as Program Director. The purpose of this letter is to offer a heartfelt THANK YOU to all of those in the community who have supported our journey. We have been humbled by the support of local businesses, individuals who have volunteered their time, donors who have supported us financially and many others who have and still continue to support us with their knowledge and expertise (mentors to our board).

42 Strong would not be possible without our mentees and mentors. These kids have chosen to be part of something bigger than themselves and to spend time making the world a better place one relationship at a time. This group of amazing people has much to be proud of!

Lastly, a huge thank you to our adult Mentor Team Leaders: Cody Roop, Diane Regan, Don Reid, Haley Kornburger, Hannah Schroeder, Jackie Debusschere, Jaclyn Eldridge, Jamie Felix, Jason Burns, Jason Klingensmith, Jimmy Bell, Joel McCormick, Kate Cassise, Ken Barrott, Kristen Tabert, Sarah Canham, Shawn Miller, Tami Moore, and Sheri Myre. Their efforts have been heroic. Their dedication of time, effort, energy and love is inspirational. They are truly the engine of 42 Strong.

If you would like to learn more about our mission please visit our website at 42strongtate.org

Sincerely,

Scott Claxton

Trust.Love.Build.