Maloney Avenue bridge replacement begins

Replacement of the Maloney Avenue bridge separating Clear and Long lakes in Oxford Township began July 5 and is expected to last until mid-October.

The estimated $2.54 million project is paid for through local bridge funds and the Road Commission for Oakland County funds.

The project includes reconstruction of one-tenth of a mile of Maloney Avenue with asphalt pavement, with work approximately 300 feet north and south of the bridge, according to the road commission project documents.

The project also includes upgrading guardrails and traffic signs.

The waterway under the bridge will be closed to boats and other recreational traffic during the project, but residential access to the homes on Maloney Avenue will be maintained via a single-lane temporary road, the road commission stated in a project update.

The contractor for the project is F.H. Paschen of Detroit.

Online: rcocweb.org. – J.N.