Maloney Street Bridge update

By Don Rush

Despite a hiccup last month, the Maloney Street Bridge replacement project in Oxford Township is moving along on schedule. Residents in southwestern part of the township have been hearing the loud clangs made by huge iron pylons being pounded into the earth below the waters surface as the bridge is being built.

“Our project engineer says the project is on schedule, and still expected to be open by Oct. 18,” said Road Commission for Oakland County Senior Communications Manager Craig Bryson.

In August, Bryson said, the contractor had a “ logistical issue that caused a delay, but they have resolved that issue.” Bryson said the contractor had an issue finding steel sheet pilings. Sheet pilings, he said are used to hold back water while the bridge is under construction.

The bridge, which was declared unsafe in 1972 and rebuilt in 1973 was found again to be unsafe in recent years. In 2020, a number of residents of the Stringy Lakes petitioned the Oxford Township Board of Trustees to help return the bridge to its original height before it was rebuilt in the 1970s. The bridge divides Clear Lake from Long Lake and prevents most boats from passing between the lakes because of its low clearance.

Construction of the new bridge was started in July. When completed there will also be new guardrails, traffic signs and about 300 feet of new asphalt pavement at both the north and south ends of the bridge. The approximate cost for the project is $2.54 million and is being paid for utilizing local bridge funds and the Road Commission for Oakland County dollars.