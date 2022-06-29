Maloney Street Bridge work to start

It’s been in the works a

while, but according to a

press release from the Road

Commission of Oakland

County, work to replace the

Maloney Street Bridge is

to start soon. The release

stated barring unforeseen

circumstances work on the

Oxford Township bridge is

slated to start July 5 and be

completed by Oct. 18 The

bridge over Clear and Long

lakes will be removed and

replaced. The waterway under

the bridge will be closed to

boat and other recreational

traffic during the project.

Residential access will be

maintained via a single-lane

temporary road. The cost of the

project is estimated at $2.54

million and will be paid for

utilizing local bridge funds and

road commission dollars.