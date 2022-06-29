Maloney Street Bridge work to start

It’s been in the works a
while, but according to a
press release from the Road
Commission of Oakland
County, work to replace the
Maloney Street Bridge is
to start soon. The release
stated barring unforeseen
circumstances work on the
Oxford Township bridge is
slated to start July 5 and be
completed by Oct. 18 The
bridge over Clear and Long
lakes will be removed and
replaced. The waterway under
the bridge will be closed to
boat and other recreational
traffic during the project.
Residential access will be
maintained via a single-lane
temporary road. The cost of the
project is estimated at $2.54
million and will be paid for
utilizing local bridge funds and
road commission dollars.
