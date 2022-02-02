Man arrested for break-in

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a break-in at an Oxford Township home on the evening of Jan. 15.

Three deputies arrived around 9 pm. to a house alarm on Cardigan Dr., discovering footprints and an opened door to the garage. After checking the garage and giving the perimeter another search, deputies discovered a 36-year-old Oxford man lying on the basement floor attempting to hide behind a couch. Deputies called the man to the front door, though he would not leave his position. Deputies tried to kick in the front door, failed, then kicked in the back door before apprehending the suspect. The suspect remained in view through a basement window and was arrested without incident.

According to reports, when asked why he did not come to the door, the suspect said he had warrants and that he had tried entering the home for several days. The suspect had warrants for his arrest in Utica, and deputies transported the suspect so he could be handed over to the Utica Police Department. The hand off occurred without incident.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the homeowner throughout the night, finally getting through the next morning. After being informed of what happened and of the damage to the back door, the homeowner declined to press charges. against the suspect.