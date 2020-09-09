Man, with loose tie to Oxford, involved in Pontiac drug bust

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

The Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team launched an investigation into a residence on Dakota Street in Pontiac and obtained a search warrant for the property, which was carried out on Thursday, August 27.

While there, according to multiple reports, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office found a startling amount of narcotics, including 124.9 grams of cocaine, 118.9 grams of ketamine, another 6.6 grams of cocaine in the homeowner’s pickup truck, safes containing more drugs and drug processing materials, and $7,555 cash.

Law enforcement also uncovered information relating to an illegal rave club operating in a building at 125 N. Saginaw Street in Pontiac. Conducting a search on this location, too, additional stashes of drugs were discovered.

This led to arrests for a total of six people, four men and two women, three of which were listed as Oakland County residents.

The Oakland County residents were Thomas David Miller, 36, of Pontiac, Steven Michael Robiadek, 35, of Clarkston, and James Crawford Walker, 28, of Oxford.

Although Walker is listed as being from Oxford, this information does not quite tell the whole story.

According to deputy reports, Walker, who will turn 29-years-old on September 19, is a transient, bouncing around from location to location to feed his substance habit and never residing at one place for an extended length of time.

This is a sad reality, but one not uncommon to people with substance addictions.

A 2009 report Walker appeared in lists his address as Shelby Township, and a 2010 report stated he was living in Fraser. Since 2011, he has primarily resided in Sterling Heights, including a ticket he received from the Village of Oxford Police Department in June, which used Sterling Heights as his address.

A relative of his owns a home near the Oxford-Brandon border, where Walker stays “from time-to-time.” The relative’s address was likely used for subpoena purposes, where law enforcement can send the writ ordering Walker to appear in court.

As of September 3, Walker was no longer incarcerated at the Oakland County Jail and he was arraigned on a single drug possession charge, which carries up to four years in prison if convicted.

Robiadek faces the steepest penalties of the threesome, arraigned on four drug and one weapons charge, he is looking at the possibility of up to 22 years in prison.

Miller, who reportedly has a history of drug involvement, is not far behind, arraigned on three drug possession and manufacturing charges, he is facing up to 20 years in prison.

All three men had a pretrial conference scheduled at the 50th District Court, located at 70 N. Saginaw Street in Pontiac, on Tuesday, September 8 at 1:30 p.m. Their preliminary exams will take place at 9 a.m. next Tuesday, September 15.