Visit, support community restaurants and remember: Eat up!

One of the hardest hit industries in town this past year, has been the dine-in restaurant business. These small, local businesses have struggled to stay alive. Sadly, some have closed their doors for good.

We wanted to do something about that. We wanted to help.

This week, the publisher of your community newspaper — The Clarkston News, The Citizen, Lake Orion Review and The Oxford Leader — has given all local dine-in restaurants the opportunity to market themselves (free of charge) for four straight weeks with half page, color ads. The value of these ads is over $2,000!

Sherman Publications’ Restaurant Relief Program will help all area dine-in restaurants gain back lost business due to Michigan COVID-19 mandates.

Starting this week and running each week until March 10, we will publish a special feature section, MANGIA! in the Ad-Vertiser+Penny Stretcher and Citizen papers. Mangia will be delivered to nearly every home from Goodrich to Clarkston and Orion up through Oxford to Leonard, over 54,000 homes!

We invite the community to Eat Up at your favorite restaurants and to find new places to dine. Check out the restaurants in Mangia — use their websites and QR codes to view their menus. Consider dining in and ordering out. Think about purchasing gift cards from these restaurants to hand out to family and friends.

Check your mail boxes for the section.

If you do not see a restaurant you think should be included, please email us their name (ShermanPub@aol.com) and we will be sure to reach out to them.

Together we can turn the tide for these local businesses! — Don Rush