March is reading month

Oxford Public Library has several activities for readers of all ages

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — March is National Reading Month, a time to celebrate the joy of reading and encourage people of all ages to engage with books, and for kids it is especially important to foster a love of literacy and learning to develop their skills at an early age.

The Oxford Public Library has several activities for readers of all ages

“As the library, literacy is our focus all year round and we offer free weekly programming for all ages. In addition to our weekly story times and enrichment activities, in March we host therapy dogs that kids of any age can come and read to in order to practice their reading skills,” said Kim Burean, director of youth services at the Oxford Public Library. “For chapter book readers, we have Chapter Book Review Squad where they can fill out a book review card for the books they read and get entered into a prize raffle. The library’s Youth staff will be visiting local preschool classrooms during March to present engaging story times to the toddlers and preschool aged children.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation on March 1 declaring March as reading month in Michigan “in honor of the birthday of one of America’s most admired authors and illustrators, Theodor Seuss (Dr. Seuss) Geisel. March is celebrated as Reading Month to celebrate and promote the joys and the importance of reading across our state and nation.”

Theodor Seuss Geisel, who wrote and illustrated under the pen name Dr. Seuss, was an American author and cartoonist who significantly impacted children’s reading habits. His birthday is March 2.

While reading to a special therapy dog sessions have ended, there are still many activities at the Oxford Public Library for kids, teens and adults, including:

Wee Wednesdays is a drop-in program from 10:30-11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and more in this story time for all ages. This program is perfect for families with multiple children.

At 6:30 p.m. March 20, children are invited to the library for Teddy Tales. Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animal and enjoy stories, rhymes, songs and more in this family story time.

Enhanced Storytime is a monthly story time for children ages five and younger, designed to expand early literacy and language skills by adding hands-on stations to explore and develop fine motor, sensory, problem solving, gross motor and social emotional skills. Each family will receive one copy of the featured book to take home and keep. Registration is required.

The Teen Writer’s Club meets monthly for teens to connect with other teen writers, get feedback and support and learn more about the art of creative writing. Teens in grades 6-12 are welcome. The next meetings are 6-7 p.m. April 15 and April 29.

The library also holds a monthly Fiction Addiction Book Club for adults. Check in at the library to see what the club is reading and discussing each month. The club meets from 7-8 p.m. April 23 and May 21 and from 2-3 p.m. March 21, April 25 and May 23.

For more information on upcoming Oxford Public Library reading activities, visit the library at www.miopl.org or in person at 530 Pontiac St.