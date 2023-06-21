By Don Rush

It was a perfect Saturday in June for a get-together. The sky was blue, the breeze was gentle with a slight hint of perfume from the flowers planted in downtown Oxford’s Centennial Park. In the warmth of the sun last Saturday, about 150 people gathered for the second annual “March With Oxford” rally against gun violence.

There were young and old with signs with such statements as “Protect Kids. Not Guns,” “Gun laws save lives,” and “Our children deserve better.”

Orange was the color of the day, with orange shirts, scarves and bracelets – orange brings attention to gun violence in the United States.

The rally was organized by recent Oxford High School graduate and co-founder of the group No Future Without Today, Dylan Morris.

“We are so honored that all of you are here for our second annual March With Oxford,” Morris told the crowd. “It means a lot to us that you are able to be here to honor with action . . . No Future Without Today is a social welfare initiative led by survivors of the Oxford High School shooting whose aim is to curb gun violence by enacting common sense gun laws and expanding quality, affordable mental healthcare access. We believe gun violence isn’t a black and white issue. It isn’t an either or . It is nuanced and requires a myriad of solutions. I was in the school on the Nov. 30 tragedy and instead of proceeding with ordinary classroom activities for that day, my classmates and I barred the door and were armed with makeshift weapons – anything we could find at the moment.

“Later that day I learned Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling didn’t make it home and that seven others were injured, including a teacher. For weeks I refused to accept the reality of this situation, struggling with my thoughts and actions and wondering how this could happen at any school, let alone mine. A few months passed and was recalling with a friend after the tragedy of Uvalde, and saying we cannot wait. We have to do something. We cannot let this continue to be our reality here in this country. After countless late night calls, preparation time in class my classmates and I founded No Future Without Today.”

Other speakers of the day included the mother of slain Justin Shilling, Jill Soave, former Oxford teacher Nikki Barnett, Oxford students Julie Begley and Maddie Johnson as well as representatives from the groups Michigan, Moms Demand Action North Oakland Chapter, End Gun Violence Michigan and Indivisible Huron Valley.

Speakers talked about the importance of getting involved, voting, running for office and the importance of holding officials accountable. After the rally, those in attendance took their signs and walked to Oxford High School.

No Future Without Today is a 501(c)(4) organization.