Marchesi tapped as ‘Early Childhood Director of the Year’

By Don Rush

Earlier in the month the Michigan district of Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS) recognized Lutheran educators across the state like Oxford resident Roxann Marchesi.

Marchesi, 54, was named Michigan District Early Childhood Director of the Year. She is the Director and a teacher at Journey Lutheran Church & Early Childhood Center, 136 S. Washington Street.

“It’s always nice to be recognized and appreciated. This award will serve as a reminder to me about how God uses ordinary people to do extraordinary things,” she said.

According to the district’s Jeff Heisner, individuals were nominated by their colleagues as being “outstanding and going above and beyond in serving students, families, and their congregations.”

In nominating Marchesi, her co-workers wrote, “There’s not a Lutheran School Principal or Early Childhood Director who has done more to lead their students, families, and staff toward the love, hope, and healing of Jesus than Roxann Marchesi. In the aftermath of our state’s first deadly school shooting, Roxann has uplifted and cared for families directly affected, mourning, and grieving their child’s and sibling’s death, and several families with all sorts of related trauma. She does all of this while supporting staff members whose families were victimized in the attack. All the while, she has led, guided, and directed the preschool to our best enrollment rates in years, and pursued and received several significant grants that have allowed us to expand the offerings and enhance the teachings of our preschool.”

“Roxann is a blessing to Journey and the greater Oxford community. Caring for little ones, their families, and the staff is priority number one. We are grateful for all she does to share the love of Christ.”

Marchesi, who has worked for the center for 17 years, gave credit to her co-workers at the early childhood center.

“My name is on this award, but I don’t work alone. God has surrounded me with amazing and talented people. Excellence in any organization starts at the top. Journey pastors Matt Schuler and Dan Meckes are always supportive, faith driven leaders and the very best role models. Journey also has a first-class church staff, Judy Dober, Vicar Noah Menke, Mike Felton and Katie Darlington. They support everything our preschool ministry does. When we have an event or we need something, it’s ‘all hands-on deck’ around here,” she said, adding, “The Journey Preschool staff is overflowing with people who are passionate about sharing Jesus’ love. Melissa Clark, Katie Cahaney, Ashley Rice and Julie Brandt — these ladies are a blessing to work with and together we provide the highest quality care to our precious students.”

She also thanked the church’s Leadership Board. “They work behind the scenes to make sure our team has everything we need. Their support and the prayers from our congregation give us the wings to fly. All these people are the hands and feet of Jesus. I thank God for making me part of the Journey family.”

Marchesi has lived in Oxford for 30 years. She and her husband Steve have two children, Kristen, 25 and Caitlin, 23.

The preschool at Journey was licensed in 1965, when the church was named Holy Cross Lutheran Church.