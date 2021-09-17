Margaret Basela, 76

Margaret Faye Basela, age 76, passed away September 15, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born September 17, 1944 in Detroit, the daughter of Arby and Lorine (Jackson) Chandler. She graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit in 1962. She worked for many years as a security officer for General Motors. She married her beloved husband Gregory Theodore Basela on November 5, 2006 in Shelby Twp. at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel. Margaret enjoyed bird watching and drawing but, most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her beloved children Lana (Keith) Frohm, Mark (Diana) Tarrance, Lisa (Richard) Bell, Kathy (Mark) Hemme, Christopher (Mary Jo) Basela, Daughter in law Laura Tarrance, honorary daughter Corra (Jonathan) Lamorand, step son Gregory (Adrienne) Basela Jr., Ann Marie (Eric) Hiner, loving grandchildren Michael (Samatha) Piepenbrok, Jewlie (Richard) Smith, Alexander Tabben, David J. Tarrance, Brandon N. Bell, Sarah Bell, Katanna (Warren) McNeil, Brittany (Charles) Williams, Brandon Basela, Lauren (Chad) Gaddis, Kelsey (Matt) Barkley, Colin Hemme, Gareth Hemme, David Rajewski, Robert (Trissa) Fisher, Mathieu Lamorand, Morrigan Lamorand, beloved step grandchildren Emily Basela, Rachel Basela, Evan Basela, Mollary (Adam) Ratliff, Kyle (Taylor) MacCafferty, loving great grandchildren Phoebe Piepenbrok, Benjamin Smith, Madelyn Piepenbrok, Tarrance Piepenbrok, Kiarra Tabben, Jasmine Tabben, Kalib McNeil, Shianna McNeil, Bobby Fisher, Valerie Fisher, Amber Hagedon, Bryan Hagedon, Wyatt Gaddis, Piper Gaddis, Owen Gaddis, Maverick Barkley. She is also survived by her brothers Steve Chandler, Daniel (Sandra) Chandler, and her former husband Gaylon Tarrance and honorable mentions Sandra and William Street.

She was preceded in death by her parents, late husband Gregory Theodore Basela in 2015, sister Barbara Berry and brother-in-law George Berry.

The Memorial Service is on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. with friends gathering at noon at Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center 2650 S. Van Dyke, Imlay City, MI 48444. Memorial Donations can be made in Margaret’s name to the Gateway Assembly (www.gwafamily.com 2796 S Van Dyke Rd, Imlay City, MI 48444.) Please share a story on Margaret’s Memory Page at www.muirfh.com