Marguerite Gruenberg, 51

Marguerite “Marcie” Ann (Perry) Gruenberg of Oxford went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on April 13, 2021 at the age of 51.

Marcie was born in Pontiac, on September 25, 1969 to parents James F. and Dora (Schmidt) Perry. She graduated from Armada High School in 1988. She then went to Great Lakes Christian College, graduating in 1996. Marcie married Christopher Gruenberg on July 7, 2015.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, hand crafts, unicorns, camping and spending time with friends and family.

Marcie is survived by her husband Christopher Gruenberg; mother Dora Perry; siblings Christopher Perry and David (Gail) Perry; 12 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; father-in-law Ernie Gruenberg; brother-in-law Mitch Gruenberg; sisters-in-law Michelle Perry, Lisa Perry, and Angie Perry; uncle and aunt Loren (Joyce) Schmidt and Kathy Mersino; many cousins; many special friends; and fur-babies Bandit, Molly and Abbey. She is preceded in death by her father James F. Perry; siblings Karen Gruenberg, James W. Perry, and Thomas Perry; and mother-in-law Ruth Gruenberg.

Visitation is on Sunday, April 18, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr, Rochester.

A Funeral Service is on Monday, April 19, at 11 a.m., with gathering beginning at 10 a.m., at Pixley Funeral Home. For more information, please visit PixleyFH.com.