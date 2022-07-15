Marilyn Dick, 90

Marilyn C Dick, age 90 of Oxford, Michigan passed away peacefully at home on July 9th, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1931 to the late Frank & Emily Rama.

Marilyn was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Warren Dick; loving mother of five children – Kenneth (Teri) Dick, Robert (Lesile) Dick, Donald (Susan) Dickson, Lawrence (Brenda) Dick and Amy Gervais; proud grandmother of Adam Dick, Tim & Becky Lane, Joshua, Rachel & Katie Dickson, Jeni Hernandez, Daniel & Ryan Gervais; great grandmother of Franklin Hernandez, Henry Holcomb; sister of Gerri Wilkenson.

Marilyn was truly grateful for the love and companionship of her many friends and neighbors. Marilyn would make friends wherever she went. She was an avid and accomplished crafter. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see her working at home on several projects a week. Whether it was ceramics, needlepoint, knitting, sewing or any holiday craft she was always challenging herself to come up with new projects to create and to share with others.

She will always be remembered for her gentle ways, her kind and encouraging words and her enormously loving heart. Her family and friends know she truly was special.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a funeral service at 1:00PM. Interment at Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery in Oxford will follow at 1:30PM.