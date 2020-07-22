Marilyn Frenk, 92

Marilyn Rose Frenk died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born December 8, 1927 in Oakwood, MI., to Hazen Seth and Luella (Smith)

Francis. On October 22, 1949, she married Albert William (Bill) Frenk, her high school sweetheart.

She received her nursing degree from Oakland Community College in 1972. During her career Marilyn worked at St Joseph Mercy hospital for a number of years, including general med/surge nursing, serving as a Charge Nurse, and ultimately, worked as a psychiatric nurse before retiring. After a short time, she chose to return to nursing as a member of the opening staff for The Oxford Institute and later moved temporarily to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to develop an inpatient substance abuse unit for St John’s Hospital there. After return from South Carolina Marilyn worked at Guest House for approximately three years.

Over the course of her career, Marilyn held RN licensing in MI, OK, and SC. Throughout her career, Marilyn also volunteered much of her time, including more than ten years with the North Oakland Girl Scout Council, four years with the Oakland County Juvenile Court’s Youth Assistance Program, five years with Prison Fellowship, as well as volunteering her nursing skills in Honduras through three mission trips with Christian Medical Society. After her retirement, Marilyn had several requests as a guest lecturer or consultant to developing and existing substance abuse programs, during which she was generous in sharing her education, expertise and experiences.

Except for short-term residencies in other states, Marilyn was a lifelong Oxford resident. For many years, she was active in the Thomas United Methodist Church. Her love and faith in the Lord were a shining example of how we should all live our lives.

Her family is blessed for having had such a compassionate and loving person in their lives.

Bill preceded her in death in 1979. She was also preceded in death by her sister Betty Wade, brothers Ronald and Donald Francis and son-in-law Phil Clancy. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Acheson, daughters Lynda (Bruce) Nietling of IN, Karen Benson of Mt Vernon, MO, Laura Clancy (Gregg Giannetti) of Oxford, MI and son Brian (Cyndee) Anderson of Salem, NH, grandchildren, Jackie Lindsey, David (Amber) Nietling, Heath Benson, Clay Benson, Kate (Mike) Smith, Mac Clancy, Troy (Samantha) Clancy, Don (Lauren) Anderson, David Anderson, great grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley) Anderson, Alex Lindsey, Holden Smith, Neal Smith, Adalyn Nietling, Carson Nietling, and great grandson Draco Anderson.

Comments may be left on the Tribute Wall of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home website (www.lynchandsonsoxford.com). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thomas United Methodist Church.