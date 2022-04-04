Marjorie Moore, 97

Marjorie Opal Moore, born February 4, 192, in Fillmore, Lee County, Kentucky, passed on March 29, 2022 at her home in Oxford.

She was the beloved wife of the late Wilton Moore for 65 years. Loving mother of the late Winston (Carol) Moore, and the late Judith (Robert) Shore; survived by her children Anthony (Joyce) Moore and Sheila (Paul) Bourgoyne. Cherished grandmother of David Alan Moore, Shelley Collins, Jeffrey Hickmott, Kristi Boarman, Alicia Cooney, Kara Broecker, Tony Moore, Audrey Bougoyne, and Jesse Bourgoyne. Beloved great grandmother of David W.C. Moore, Jonathan Collins, Nicole Eldred, Darrin Moore, Sydney Hickmott, Cooper Hickmott, Aubrey Hickmott, Drew Hickmott, Bella Boarman, David Boarman, Brendan Cooney, Gavin and Aaron Cooney, Mitchell Bowman, Colin Bowman, Roland Moore, Claire Moore, and baby girl Bourgoyne to be born in June. Great-great grandmother to Tiana Yorch. Sister of Oneita (the late William) Holloway, Pauline (the late Calvin) Pennington, Alta (Merle) Whittaker, and Cherchel (Judy) Barker, the late Hershel Barker, the late Bettyy (Ray) Jett, the late Euphemia (Chuck) James, the late Carl (Mary) Barker, the late Raymond (Rose) Barker. Also survived by many other family and friends.

Marjorie worked at Pontiac Motors for many years and retired in 1969. She was a member of the D.A.R. and the Order of the Eastern Star.



Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel in Orion.