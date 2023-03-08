Mark Livingston, 75

Oxford resident Mark “Buck” Livingston passed away on March 4, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was 75 years old.

Mark was the son of the late Lois and Claude Parker and brother to late Lon Livingston and was born on September 20, 1947. He was a retired GM Design Engineer of ten years and a graduate of Siena Heights University with a degree in Applied Science. Mark also spent the previous 20 years with GM in security.

Beloved husband of Linda Livingston; and loving father of four sons, John (Helena) Mahan, Travis (Bridget) Mahan, Jeremy Livingston, Jason (Jamie) Livingston; and grandfather of Kilee, Zoe, Mackenzie, Ellie, Everly, Johnny and Lilyanna.

Mark served four years in the Army during the Vietnam campaign as a teletype interceptor. Aside from being retired, Mark spent time helping his sons out with their own dwellings and being a licensed builder with the State of Michigan. Mark also enjoyed the outdoors, spending the summers traveling and camping with his wife and their dog Casey.

Funeral Service is on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. from the Lake Orion Chapel of the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please direct any memorable contributions to Cardinal Hospice or American Heart Association.