Martha Riley, 80

Former Oxford resident Martha Ann Riley, age 80 of Imlay City, passed away on February 17, 2021.

She was born in Bronson, MI on February 19, 1940, and graduated from Bronson High School. Martha married Tom Riley on September 13, 1959, and they enjoyed 61 years together. She worked as a secretary for Oxford Methodist Church for 10 years and for Yankee Screw Products in Troy for another 10 years. Martha enjoyed knitting, traveling across the country, and the occasional cruise vacation. She also loved spending time on her sailboat in Cheboygan, and spending time with her family.

Martha is survived by her husband Thomas Riley; daughter Susan (Matthew) White; sons Patrick (Marti) Riley and Michael (Mary Kay) Riley; grandchildren Marjorie (Tom) Kendall, Anne White, Andrew White, Erin Riley, Sean Riley, and Kevin Riley; great-grandchildren Holland Martha Kendall; brothers Richard Laughry and Donald (Carol) Laughry.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Laughry; brothers Robert Laughry and John Laughry; sisters Betty Kellett, Dorothy Lewis and two infant sisters, Helen and Mary Laughry.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors – Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat For Humanity of Lapeer or Love INC. Of Greater Lapeer.