Mary Ann Thompson, 77

Longtime Addison Township Clerk, Mary Ann Turnbull Thompson, passed on June 18, 2020. She was 77-year-old.

She is survived by her husband James Thompson of 57-loving years; daughters Kimberly (Tom) Ballard, Laura (Rick) Leitch; grandchildren, Heather, Michael and Mathew; great grandchildren Logan and Kari.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tehron Alexander and Elisabeth Irene Turnbull as well as her brother, Robert James Turnbull.

Mary Ann was clerk in Addison Township for 20 years. her love of literature and helping the community she developed Addison Township’s first library. She will forever be missed and loved by everyone she was in contact with and continues living through memories shared.

A private graveside service is planned for Lakeville Cemetery. Condolences can be made online at Lynch & Sons, Oxford.