Oxford resident Mary Catherine Gibbs, 92 passed away on Sept. 21, 2021. She had three of her six children by her side when she took her last breath.

Mary Catherine was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1929. Mary’s parents Harold and Margaret Drachslin soon after moved to Hornell New York along with her younger brother William “Bill” Drachslin.

Mary Catherine graduated from Hornell High School in 1947 and soon after started working for the Erie Railroad like her father Harold. This opportunity allowed her to travel the Northeast and several trips to California to visit family. Mary Catherine and her mother Margaret took the train to New York City to attend the funeral of “The Great Bambino” Babe Ruth at Yankee Stadium. One of her many travel opportunities.

In 1954, Mary Catherine married James Gibbs and they relocated to Buffalo, New York to start a new family and a career with Chevrolet. The first of the couple’s six children, Elizabeth “Betsy” Gibbs, was born in January 1955 with Timothy, Michael, Patrick, Maureen, and Mark following.

In 1969 they moved to Lake Orion for an opportunity with Chevrolet Gear and Axle in Hamtramck. Jim retired from Chevrolet in 1982 only to pursue another career with automotive supplier Carpenter Enterprises in Fenton. This allowed James and Mary Catherine the ability to start a new venture of opening a dealership/marina in Tawas City. James Mary Catherine opened Tawas City Sports Center & Marina in 1984 and enjoyed a period of success and family until 1988.

James and Mary Catherine enjoyed their twilight years traveling from Tawas to Englewood, Florida with the change of seasons. They enjoyed spending time with their kids, grandkids, great grandchildren, and friends until Mary’s husband of 53 years passed away in June 2007.

From June 2007 to September 2021, Mary Catherine continued her role as Matriarch of her family enjoying her 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Mary Catherine — “Mom,” “Grandma,” “Grammy,” “Great Grandma” — will forever be missed. God bless, you and thank you, Mom!

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 3-8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7 p.m.. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion on Monday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m with visitation beginning at the church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Saint Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Road, PO Box 67, Still River, MA 01467