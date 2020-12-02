Mary McCurdy, 73

Mary Jane McCurdy of Oxford passed away on November 28, 2020. She was 73. Mary is survived by her husband John C. McCurdy; her three daughters Kim Brandow (Tim Towey), Shelley Brandow (Joey Schwemin) and Jessie Weir (Chris); her three grandchildren Audrey, Charlie and Claire

Weir; her brother Jim Doherty; and her honorary daughters Alison and Diana Wiegand-Nagy and Renee Shaw.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Jean and Jack Doherty and sister, Marge Doherty.

Mary, also known as “Mom,” “Nana,” “Mare” and “Buster,” was born on April 20, 1947 in Bay City, MI and grew up in Cadillac, MI. She married John in 1990 on Mackinac Island and went on to spend 30 years together traveling, loving, wining, dining, and sharing their life. Mary was a kind, fun, gentle, and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a voracious reader; loved to sing, dance, hike, canoe, and cook; enjoyed wildlife, nature and watching sports; and appreciated irreverent humor. Mary was loved by everyone she knew. We miss her dearly.

Due to Covid-19, her family has decided to celebrate Mary’s life when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). Her family invites friends and family to share memories and condolences online at ModetzFuneralHomes.com.