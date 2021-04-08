Mary Richards, 93

Mary Louise Richards went to Heaven April 5, 2021. She was 93. She was born May 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter to Marie and Joseph

Gasvoda. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Richards, sons Robert and Todd Richards, and brother Al (Jean) Gasvoda.

She is survived by her children Judith (Gary) Tarr and David (Michele) Richards; brother Richard (Clara Jean) Gasvoda; grandchildren Keri Tarr, Sharla Tarr, Derek Richards, Jodie Angelo and Penny Adams; great-grandchildren Dallas and Dustin Richards, Ryan, Dylan and Hunter Angelo and Austyn Adams; and by her wonderful caregiver Octavia J.

Mary was a special education teacher in Avondale and Hazel Park for 35 years. She loved to travel, sing (Sweet Adelynes), church, gardening, china painting, knitting and crafts. She was devoted to her family.

Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford. Due to the pandemic there will be no public services. Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ Church, 5220 Oakwood Rd. Ortonvillle, MI 48462.