Mary Salzmann-Powell, 78

Mary Lou Salzmann-Powell, 78, of Winter Haven, Florida formerly of Oxford, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Winter Haven. Born on September

11,1941 in Detroit, Mary Lou attended the University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1964.

Mary Lou enjoyed camping, horseback riding, cross-stitch, and retiring to Florida with her husband of 60 years, Stanley Powell.

She is survived by her husband Stanley; two daughters, Stephanie Risch (Dennis Jacobs), Kimberly Hibbs (Tim Hibbs); two grandchildren, John Schoen (Ashley Schoen), Stephanie Schoen; and two great-grandchildren, Conner & Sloan Schoen.

A small private family service was held in Florida. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Fl.