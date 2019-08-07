Mary Sue Sutherby, a resident of Leonard since 1932, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 100 years old.

She was born November 14, 1918 in Sullivan County, Tennessee the daughter of George and Carrie (Moody) King.

During her childhood, she moved seven times before coming to Leonard, where she met her beloved husband John H. Sutherby. They married on Jan. 16,1934.

Mary Sue spent 25-plus years as the head cook at the Leonard and Lakeville schools. She prepared every meal from scratch and was famous for her delicious pizza and scrumptious chocolate chip cookies. She retired in 1981.

Mary Sue enjoyed reading, her flower garden and loved cooking especially when friends would stop in. She loved her family, her community of Leonard and friends and shall be missed by many.

Mary Sue is survived by her beloved children Richard of Romeo, Verna Sutherby of Troy and Daniel (Charlene) Sutherby of Leonard; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 1972, grandson Richard Sutherby in 2009 and siblings Clarence, Alamenta, Etta, Edward, and William and her parents.

The funeral service will be held on Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Aug. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Michael Schlusler officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeville Cemetery next to her husband John.

Memorial Donations can be made to Leonard United Methodist Church or McLaren Hospice in Mary Sue’s honor. Arrangements by Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 S. Main St.) in Romeo. Guestbook at www.RothMuirFuneralHome.com