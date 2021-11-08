Mary Vlasov-Baker, 81

Mary Louise (nee Keyes) Vlasov-Baker entered life February 26, 1940 in Highland Park and entered Life Eternal on November 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband Ernest Baker and daughters Nina Vlasov and Elizabeth “Liza” Duronio (Brent Bailey), Dr. Michael (Kathleen) Baker, and the late

Robert Baker. Survivors include grandchildren; Alexandra, Sabrina, Maxwell, Marco, Vincent, Will, Jack, Blaine, Bradley, Reid, Matthew, and Emily. Preceded in death by her granddaughter Gina. Also survived by her brother Jere Keyes and his wife Patricia who was very close to Mary Lou. Another brother Richard Keyes preceded Mary Lou in death. She’s also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou was a Registered Nurse and during her nursing career was employed by Holy Cross Hospital, South Macomb Hospital and Crittenton (now Ascension Hospital). Her husband Dr. Eugene Vlasov passed in 1985 and she married Ernest Baker in 2002 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Lake Orion. Mary Lou and her husband lived in Lake Orion until April 2019 when they moved to Blossom Ridge a Senior Community in Oakland Township.

Mary Lou was an accomplished watercolorist and her watercolor paintings hang in many homes and businesses. She loved to garden and sing and was a member of the Blossom Ridge choir. She was a member of the Russian American Association of Detroit (RAAD) and a Life Member of the VFW Post 334 Auxiliary.

Visitation and services were November 8 at the Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Burial was at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Suggested memorials to St. Augustine’s House, 3326 Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI 48370 or Compassus Hospice, 30665 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills, MI 48334

