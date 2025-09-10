Matthew Allen, 67

Matthew Allen age 67 of Oxford, Michigan passed away on Aug. 27, 2025. Matt was born in Oxford on May 8, 1958. He graduated from Oxford High school in 1976 and remained living in Oxford his entire life. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Carol and Dale Allen, sister Kelly Allen, and his twin

brother Mike Allen. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Shelley and his son Joshua, as well as his siblings Marlon Allen (Grace), Steve Allen (Nora), Sherm Allen, Karen Allen (Carl), and Loren Allen (Vicki), also many nieces and nephews. He was surrounded by a multitude of very good friends. He worked at General Motors and retired from Orion plant UAW Local 5960 after 38 years. Matt was a very loving and caring husband and father. His passion was golf and had several other hobbies including deer hunting, searching for mushrooms, treasure hunting with his metal detector, and playing poker with his friends. Matt loved the outdoors and anything related to nature, he loved to be outdoors and watch the deer, birds and any other wildlife that wandered onto the property. He was very meticulous about keeping his lawn and property in pristine condition. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life. The memorial service and celebration of life will be held from 3-7 p.m. in the event center in G’s Pizzeria at the Legacy Center, 925 N. Lapeer Rd., Oxford Michigan. Information can be found at www.lynchandsonsoxford.com/obituaries/matthewallen.