Matus House dedicated at Crossroads

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting of a renovated building at Crossroads for Youth on Aug. 4.

The renamed Matus House Girls Treatment Center sits on the nonprofit’s north campus at 820 James Hunt Dr. in Oxford Township. It will serve as a living and treatment space for girls ages 13-18, referred to Crossroads by the court system. The 5,500 square-foot building can house up to 10 girls in 10 private bedrooms.

Matus House is named for Bill Matus, the first executive director of Camp Oakland, who served from 1953 to 1983. Camp Oakland was later renamed to Crossroads for Youth in 1999. As a residential treatment center, it provides at-risk children ages 7-17 a safe environment to receive counseling, therapy, educational aid and support.

Bill Matus died in 2016 at the age of 94.