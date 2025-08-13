McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic coming Aug. 18 at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren

GRAND BLANC — The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren announced recently the details surrounding the tournament’s McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic on Monday, Aug. 18 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club from 9 a.m.-noon on the driving range.

Together with McLaren Health Care and the McLaren Flint Foundation, the tournament has once again teamed up with the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance (USAGA) to put on a clinic featuring trained adaptive golf coaches providing instruction to a group of 50 adaptive golfers using a wide array of adaptive golf equipment.

Attendees will range in age and are recruited from McLaren Health Care’s patient base as well as through USAGA, organizations such as Rehab Without Walls, and word-of-mouth. The Clinic features an atmosphere of camaraderie and support in underscoring this growing initiative in adaptive sports.

Adaptive golf is a rising movement in golf to continue to grow the game and provide people with physical disabilities the tools and training to enjoy the game.

There is limited space available for participants in the 2025 McLaren Adaptive Golf Clinic.

For more information about the Clinic, including how to participate, please contact Tracy Ramin at tracyramin@yahoo.com or Laurie Prochazka at laurie.prochazka@mclaren.org.