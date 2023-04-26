McLaren Oakland breaks ground on $35 million Oxford expansion

By Don Rush

Last September McLaren Oakland announced it would soon expand and renovate its Oxford campus at 385 N. Lapeer Road, just north of Oxford Village limits. Last Friday, with temperatures around 50 degrees and in the rain, the ceremonial groundbreaking took place.

Before shovels went into the dirt, McLaren Oakland President and CEO Tracey Frankovich welcomed the 40 or so dignitaries to the celebration.

“I am pleased to have you all here today. These are exciting times for McLaren and Oxford,” she said. “Today marks the ground breaking of what will be our new, renovated Oxford Campus. McLaren Oakland has had a long and proud partnership with the Oxford community and it’s a bond that has strengthened mightily over the past couple of years. Our goal is more than expanding services at the Oxford campus, but to increase the community’s access to care by bringing a variety of specialists to the area and provide for its overall wellbeing. This is a project long in the making, and we’re very excited about what it will mean for Oxford.”

She then thanked the McLaren staff. “The McLaren Oxford staff has been committed to this community for many years. Their sincere dedication to their patients, their families and the community is honorable and we are excited to be able to provide them with new space to continue the care for the great people of Oxford. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for both McLaren and Oxford.”

Project Director Eric Shumaker from Auch Construction said his company has worked with McLaren for over 15 years. “It all started at the Clarkston Medical office building, then Port Huron, Lapeer and now we get to assist Oakland with this wonderful opportunity here in Oxford.”

McLaren Oakland’s Division President, Dr. Tressa Gardner was the last to speak on Friday morning. “I am very happy to have the opportunity today, because I started here in 1995 at this very building. And, I have one statement, ‘It’s about time!’ The new building will continue the great quality care we’ve always given.”

The project is estimated to cost $35 million.

According to a press release from McLaren, construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024, with the facility’s offices remaining open and accepting patients during renovation.

The McLaren Oakland Oxford campus will modernize the existing facility while also increasing square footage to allow for additional services, bolstering the location’s offerings to provide convenient access to specialty services alongside its existing primary care and other frequently used services, such as lab and imaging, the release stated.

“This project is more than the renovation of an existing facility,” said Chad Grant, McLaren Health Care chief operating officer. “This is an investment in the Oxford community and a commitment to its population that McLaren considers itself part of this community and is dedicated to ensuring it has access to the level of health care it deserves.”

McLaren officials also thanked Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis. In a prepared statement last week, Curtis said, “This is an enormous step forward for our township. Over the years, access to health care services in Oxford has not kept pace with the community’s continuing growth. People should not have to travel 15 or 20 miles to receive the care they need. McLaren’s new ambulatory care center will help fill the gap and improve our quality of life. McLaren’s decision to reinvest in Oxford by upgrading its facility, expanding its services, and renewing its commitment to our residents is worthy of celebration. McLaren isn’t just another health care provider, it’s a true community partner and we value that. Oxford welcomes this project with open arms.”

According to the release, McLaren Oakland operates a Level II trauma center and emergency department at its main campus in downtown Pontiac. It also provides the Clarkston/Independence area with emergency services at its McLaren Clarkston campus, similar to the freestanding ER that will soon be serving Oxford. Following examination and stabilization, patients in Clarkston and Oxford can be quickly and conveniently transported to McLaren Oakland to receive the advanced level of care they require.

Cutline:

Last September, McLaren Oakland released this rendering of the proposed ambulatory facility to be built in Oxford Township. Rendering courtesy of Oxford Township

Photos by D. Rush

McLaren Oakland President and CEO Tracey Frankovich

Project Director Eric Shumaker

Division President Dr Tressa Gardner