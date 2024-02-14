McLaren Oakland Earns Primary Stroke Center designation

Favorable long-term outcomes for stroke patients

Pontiac, Mich. — McLaren Oakland, part of McLaren Health Care and its statewide McLaren Stroke Network, has earned designation from The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center, affirming the hospital’s level of specialized critical care to achieve favorable long-term outcomes for stroke patients.

A quality designation in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Primary Stroke Center status is attained when a hospital has demonstrated its ability to meet national standardized performance measures in the care of stroke patients over a period of time.

“With the potentially life-threatening seriousness of stroke and its need for timely intervention, patients deserve access to prompt care and a program capable of delivering that level of treatment they require,” said Tracey Franovich, McLaren Oakland President and CEO. “Meeting and exceeding national benchmarks for stroke care increases that access and earning this advanced accreditation can provide our community with a level of comfort by knowing that our program has the ability to provide the care that can lead to the best possible outcomes.”

Hospitals and programs eligible for the Primary Stroke Center designation are only those health care facilities that have first been accredited by The Joint Commission, a leading independent, not-for-profit accrediting body certifying health care organizations and programs in the United States, a symbol of the organization’s quality and commitment performance standards.

Part of the McLaren Stroke Network, the program has routinely earned national recognition for its care, treatment, quality, and outcomes.

“We are fortunate to have the expertise and knowledge of many skilled clinical professionals, which directly results in a higher level of care for our patients and best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Aniel Majjhoo, an interventional neurologist and Medical Director of the McLaren Stroke Network. “Adhering to the established guidelines puts our patients and providers in a position for success, and ultimately more treated patients being safely discharged home.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and also one of the leading causes of long-term and adult disabilities. McLaren Oakland’s unique program allows for 24/7 initial evaluations from a stroke-trained interventional neurologist for all suspected stroke cases at the McLaren Oakland and McLaren Clarkston emergency departments.

Learn more about the stroke capabilities of McLaren Oakland and the McLaren Stroke Network at mclaren.org/stroke.