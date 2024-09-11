McLaren Oakland – Oxford launches ER, opens $35 million facility

OXFORD — Following more than a year of construction, the $35 million McLaren Oakland – Oxford medical campus continues its phased opening with the launch of its emergency department, the only provider of timely, potentially lifesaving emergency medicine located in the community.

Now welcoming patients in need of care, the freestanding emergency department is the latest service to open within the newly constructed, two-story, 54,000-square-foot McLaren Oakland – Oxford medical campus, providing emergency and trauma services from an experienced and trained staff of physicians, nurses and support services.

“The immediate benefit of bringing a high level of care to Oxford is that the community will have access to timely, comprehensive care for a wide variety of medical emergencies,” said Dr. Dan Wahl, emergency physician and McLaren Oakland medical director of emergency medicine. “We have seen firsthand the lasting impact this convenient access can have for a community and how it elevates the overall area. The passion for innovation from McLaren was the motivation to build this modern facility and recruit skilled clinicians to provide world-class care, and we are truly excited for the people of Oxford as we see this project become a reality.”

McLaren Oakland – Oxford began its phased opening at the beginning of August, providing patients with access to primary care providers, advanced diagnostic imaging, including Oxford’s first 3D mammography unit, occupational health, and physical and cardiac rehabilitation services.

Later this fall, the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Oakland – Oxford will open and be added to the statewide Karmanos Cancer Network of cancer centers, anchored by the world-renown Karmanos Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center. A multi-specialty clinic will also open later this year, creating access to a range of specialty care services to Oxford.

“McLaren has truly enjoyed a long and meaningful partnership with Oxford, and we have been a proud provider of care for community,” said Chad Grant, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, McLaren Health Care. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to be in the position to elevate that level of care and bring an emergency department to this brand new building and serve the immediate medical needs of Oxford into the future.”

Learn more about services offered at McLaren Oakland – Oxford by calling (248) 628-3000.