MDOT makes changes, one-way lane closures in detour route

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Resurfacing of the detour route used by northbound traffic during last year’s M-24 project began last week, a day later than was first announced, Aug. 5.

Work began on Ray Rd. and N. Oxford Rd. Then over the weekend, work began from the opposite end of the route, on E. Drahner Rd. and Oxford Lake Dr. From now until Tuesday, Aug. 17, crews will be working from both ends to pave N. Oxford Rd. and Glaspie St. between State St. and Oxford Lake Dr.

Instead of maintaining a single lane of traffic with alternating directions controlled by a flagging operation, traffic on either side of E. Burdick will now be one-direction only, MDOT said.

Only southbound traffic will be allowed on N. Oxford Rd./N. Glaspie St. (between State St. and E. Burdick St.). No northbound traffic will be permitted in this section.

Likewise, only northbound traffic will be allowed on S. Glaspie St. (between E. Burdick St. and Oxford Lake Dr.). No southbound traffic will be permitted in this section.

So, when southbound and northbound vehicles arrive at E. Burdick, they must turn right or left. They cannot continue through the intersection.

Oxford Lake Dr. is also closed off north of S. Glaspie St. Oxford Lakes residents and southbound traffic will be redirected north on S. Glaspie St. Oxford Lakes residents