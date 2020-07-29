Meal program resumes

Immanuel Congregational Church has resumed distribution of meals to the community on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Meals will be prepared “box luncheon” style and will be handed out through car windows in the church parking lot. There is no cost for this service and no identification is required.

Immanuel’s Tuesday Night Community Dinners is done in partnership with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion, and Love, INC of North Oakland County.

For more information, visit www.icucc.org or call 248-628-1610. Immanuel Congregational Church is located at 1 Hovey at the corner of Dennison St, one block off M-24.