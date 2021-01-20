Meals on Wheel sending out love for volunteers and holiday help

Dear Editor,

Meals on Wheels in Oxford, Lake Orion and Addison thanks Independence Village of Waterstone for providing the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day meals for our homebound seniors.

Independence Village really stepped up to the plate, dinner plate that is, and generously provided meals for all of our holidays during this tumultuous year. We are so grateful for their support and caring of the seniors in our area.

We would alsothank LakePoint Community Church in Oxford who joined us for the first time this year and donated Christmas presents for all the seniors. You are wonderful.

A special thanks to an anonymous donor who also provided a warm blanket for each senior’s home. Lastly, thank you to all the dedicated Meals on Wheels drivers who took time out of their holiday to deliver a warm smile, meal and holiday visit. We are blessed at Meals on Wheels to have outstanding volunteer drivers who have stuck with us all year or joined with us during this pandemic.

Mary Reynolds, Oxford/Orion/Addison Meals on Wheels