From Oxford Township’s Facebook page:

Thanks to dedicated Meals on Wheels drivers like Ray Graham and John Calkins, both of Oxford, local senior citizens are continuing to have hot and frozen meals delivered right to their doorsteps. They were at it again this morning and we couldn’t be prouder of these selfless volunteers for continuing to serve our senior population during the COVID-19 crisis. You guys are heroes.

To be eligible for home-delivered meals, seniors must be at least 60 years of age and unable to grocery shop and/or prepare nutritious meals. There are no income requirements.

To receive a meal, please call 248-608-0264. For more information, please visit opcseniorcenter.org/services/meals-on-wheels