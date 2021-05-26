Medical marijuana zoning gets nod from PC

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Township Planning Commission approved a resolution to recommend the township board amend the township zoning ordinance to regulate medical marijuana grow operations under special land use in the industrial zoning of I-1 and I-2. The motion passed 6-0 at the commission’s May 13 meeting held at LakePoint Community Church.

The State of Michigan allows licensed caregivers to grow up to 72 marijuana plants. The zoning amendments prohibit grow operations in residential areas that exceed the 12 plants that are allowed for personal use, and puts them in the industrial districts.

“We have to allow them, but the only way you can protect the integrity of our systems is by having them placed in a zoning district,” said Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, addressing the commission.

It only became clear about nine months ago that local municipalities could zone medical marijuana uses, according to Hans Rentrop, a municipal attorney who does not represent the township, but spoke at the request of Curtis for his expertise on the topic.

“I want to make it clear to everybody, we’re not approving any specific grow house or marijuana production facility,” commissioner Ed Hunwick said. “We’re just trying to protect the community from any future petitioners that want to come here and set up a grow operation. We have nothing in place to protect ourselves.”