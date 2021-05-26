Memorial Day service returns to Oxford

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford’s annual remembrance of those in the armed services who died serving our country returns Monday morning.

Forced to cancel the traditional ceremony and parade last year, American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 has a full slate of events planned this Memorial Day weekend.

The service is Monday morning, May 31 at 10 a.m. sharp in downtown Oxford’s Centennial Park. The public is invited.

Post 108 Commander Dave Perry will speak, and former post commander, U.S. Army veteran Jim Parkhurst, will serve as guest speaker. Following the service in the park, there will be a parade to Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery at 99 W. Burdick St., where there will be a wreath-placing ceremony and a 21-gun salute. According to Perry, the Honor Guard this year will not only be for those who fell during their service, but also for all those veterans who passed last year when funeral services were not permitted because of the pandemic.

There will be no band this year, but a soloist from Oxford High School will perform the national anthem at Centennial Park and two trumpeters will play taps at Ridgelawn. Local Boy Scouts will place white crosses in the park representing all of those from Oxford who have died at war.

On Saturday morning, everyone is welcome to help place American flags on veteran graves at the Oxford Township Cemetery. Folks should arrive at the cemetery on the south side of Burdick Street beginning at 8 a.m. A rain date is planned for Sunday, May 30.

The Legion and AMVETs will also conduct a color guard at the high school baseball home game Friday at 4:30 p.m., with a helicopter fly-over.

* * *

In Addison Township, Lakeville Cemetery Auxiliary’s annual Memorial Day services are again canceled this year.