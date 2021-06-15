Memorial mass for Mary Ann Swanson Neumann

MaryAnn Swanson Neumann, 89, of Oxford went to her eternal life on December 24, 2020. Her family invites you to honor her life at a memorial service held Saturday, June 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will start receive guests at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral mass starting at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be at a later date.
There will be a reserved section of the church for those who choose to wear masks.
